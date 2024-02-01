Zoo Letting Vistors Name Cockroach After An Ex, Then Feed It To Animals

If you’re looking for the ultimate scorned lover revenge this Valentine’s Day, you may want to head on down to Texas and pay a visit to the zoo.

That’s because the San Antonio Zoo has announced it is allowing visitors to buy a cockroach, name it after your ex, and then feed it to the animals.

Oh how good that might feel.

All of it is part of the zoo’s Cry Me a Cockroach fundraiser — where you can symbolically name a roach after your ex (and feed it to another hungry critter) for $10.

But wait. There’s more.

You can also name a rat after your ex for $25 or a vegetable for $5. The possibilities are endless, it seems.

Yes, there’s still even more, as WTAE News relayed.

“For $15, a poop-scented candle is available if you’re looking to impress a potential partner,” the outlet wrote. “The candle captures the scent of the San Antonio Zoo’s hippo Timothy’s signature scent of hippo poop. The zoo says hippo poop is the cologne of the hippo world, used to impress mates.”

Well, OK then.

Anyway, if you want to go all in on the plan to eliminate your ex’s namesake via cockroach, you’ll need to contact the zoo before Valentine’s Day. But good news. You can submit your ex’s name online right here.

The San Antonio Zoo will be holding a special event for the broken-hearted. (San Antonio Zoo)