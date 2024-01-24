Iconic American Singer-Songwriter Dead At 76

Melanie Safka, a prolific and influential singer-songwriter whose career was launched at the iconic Woodstock music festival, has reportedly died at the age of 76. Safka’s children announced the news on the singer’s Facebook page on January 24th.

That note reads…

This is the hardest post for us to write, and there are so many things we want to say, first, and there’s no easy way except to say it… Mom passed, peacefully, out of this world and into the next on January, 23rd, 2024.

We are heartbroken, but want to thank each and every one of you for the affection you have for our Mother, and to tell you that she loved all of you so much! She was one of the most talented, strong and passionate women of the era and every word she wrote, every note she sang reflected that.

Our world is much dimmer, the colors of a dreary, rainy Tennessee pale with her absence today, but we know that she is still here, smiling down on all of us, on all of you, from the stars.

We ask tonight, Wednesday January 24th, at 10pm central time, each of you lights a candle in honor of Melanie. Raise, raise them high, high up again. Illuminate the darkness, and let us all be connected in remembrance of the extraordinary woman who was wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so very many people.

We are planning a Celebration of Life for Mom and it will be open to all of you who want to come and celebrate her. The details will be announced as soon as they are in place. We look forward to seeing you there.

At this time please allow us, her family, privacy as we grieve for her, remember her, and figure out how to navigate this crazy world without her.

Thank you all for your love – you meant so very much to her.

Love and Peace,

Leilah, Jeordie, and Beau Jarred

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/01/24/melanie-safka-dead-woodstock-performer/72344383007/