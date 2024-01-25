Taylor Swift A.I. Pornographic Images Spark Massive Outrage

Fake images of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift have been circulating the internet over the last ten days, sparking outrage from her fans and media outlets alike. The images reportedly started being posted to X by an account named @FloridaPigMan.

Videos by Rare

Memer users are reportedly making the images in spite of Swift’s prominence, hoping to offend as many of her fans as possible. Since they aren’t breaking any laws, we can all sit back and laugh at Taylor Swift, and her fans, for getting triggered over a completely fake image that has no bearing on reality.

The mainstream media may be trying to force Taylor Swift down the throats of Americans, but it appears that some are fighting back, even if it is in a terribly creepy way, it is fully legal. These aren’t ‘leaked’ images. They weren’t stolen. They were never even taken. They aren’t real. The outrage simply shows how ridiculous most people in this Country have become… especially fans of Taylor Swift.

Newsweek reports on this update…

A variety of sexually inappropriate and offensive AI images of Taylor Swift are making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, to the disgust of many people on the platform. AI images are pictures generated through artificial intelligence software using a text prompt. This can be done without a person’s consent. Users on the platform have raised fears about how easily AI can be used to post fake images, violating the subject’s privacy. Some are also taking action to report the posts, or attempting to bury the issue as a trending topic. Among the AI images of Swift being shared are some of her posing inappropriately while at a Kansas City Chiefs game. She has attended several NFL matches this season amid her romance with Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end. While Newsweek has seen the images, it is not sharing them to protect Swift’s privacy. These AI images originated on the AI celebrity porn website Celeb Jihad on January 15. At the time of writing, they were still up. On Monday, lewd AI images of Swift were posted by X account @FloridaPigMan. They have since been removed for violating the social media platform’s rules. Another sexually explicit photo of Swift was posted on the website Rule 34 on November 21, 2023. At the time of writing, it remained online. AI pictures of Swift were also uploaded to the porn website Planet Suzy on December 7, 2023, which had not been removed at the time of writing. https://www.newsweek.com/taylor-swift-ai-pictures-spark-fury-1863818