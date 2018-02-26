First daughter Ivanka Trump isn’t giving her father, Donald Trump’s, idea of arming teacher a strong vote of confidence, saying that she doesn’t know if it’s a good idea, but that it’s an idea that “needs to be discussed.”





During an interview with NBC News Sunday, Ivanka was asked if her father’s proposal to arm teachers would make children safe, she responded, “To be honest, I don’t know.”

“Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school,” she continued. “But I think there is no one solution for creating safety.”

Her remarks seem to be a departure from President Trump’s position on arming teachers, an idea that he’s pushed multiple times since 17 people were murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, that could very well end the attack very quickly,” President Trump said while meeting with survivors of the shooting. “We’re going to be looking at that very strongly. And I think a lot of people are going to be opposed to it. I think a lot of people are going to like it.”

The president repeated the same sentiments on Saturday during an interview with Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro, saying, “If they go into a school, a gun-free zone is like target practice for these guys.”

For her part, Ivanka said that arming teachers isn’t “a bad idea, but it’s an idea that needs to be discussed.”

Arming teachers is just one of President Trump’s modest pushes to keep schools safe after the massacre in Parkland. He also supports raising the age limit to buy certain guns and banning bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire hundreds of rounds per minute.

The National Rifle Association is already pushing back against the president’s ideas, with NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch saying that the association “doesn’t back any ban.”