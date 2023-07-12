Kevin Costner Ordered To Pay $129k Per Month In Child Support To Estranged Wife

Kevin Costner, star of the hit series “Yellowstone” and big screen works of art such as “Field of Dreams” and “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” has settled his child support arrangement with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Costner was ordered to pay almost $130,000 a month in child support. Baumgartner had originally requested $250,000 a month while Costner offered $68,000 per month, because apparently their three kids must commute to private school on Mars in a diamond-encrusted Space Shuttle.

The separation between Costner and Baumgartner appears to be less than amicable. Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Baumgartner must adhere to a pre-marital agreement and vacate their $145 million estate within 30 days. The agreement also forbids Baumgartner from residing in any of Costner’s other homes. Baumgartner’s lawyers requested to extend her stay through the middle of August on the grounds that the Santa Barbara housing market was not conducive to her finding a new home. The judge denied Baumgartner’s request because it’s not going to kill a person to live in an apartment for a few months like the rest of us.

Costner was also ordered to pay $100,000 in forensic costs, which encompasses professional evaluations to determine parental fitness. The couple has filed for joint custody of their pre-teen children, who range in age from 12 to 15, not a great age for kids to watch their parents use them as pieces on a Monopoly board. The star was also ordered to pay $200,000 in court costs.

Court documents reveal that Costner made $2 million a month in 2022. His total net worth is estimated at $400 million. Costner and Baumgartner have been married for 18 years, which is more time than most felony prison sentences.