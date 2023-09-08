Legendary Comedian Dead At 59

Legendary Las Vegas comedian Geechy Guy has reportedly died at the age of 59. He reportedly passed away in his home in Las Vegas yesterday, September 7th, 2023. Guy was found unresponsive just after midnight in his home by the local police department.

Videos by Rare

Guy had reportedly been battling high blood pressure. His family alerted the authorities after being unable to reach Guy. Las Vegas Review Journal reports on his passing,

Guy was found unresponsive in his bedroom at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday during a wellness check by the Metropolitan Police Department and pronounced dead on the scene. His housemate and landlord, Jerry Jones, himself a Vegas entertainment pro as founder of Fifth Avenue vocal group, confirmed Guy’s death. “He looked like he was just fast asleep,” Jones said Thursday afternoon. “There wasn’t anything unusual, he just looked peaceful, with the covers over his shoulders. He had a terrible sleep schedule, and would sleep 14 or 15 hours straight. For him to be in his room for that long wasn’t anything surprising.” Guy had a recent history of health concerns, Jones said, especially high blood pressure. A nursing team had recently visited the home to check on his condition. Jones said Guy’s ex-wife, Sharon Cathers, who lives in Leawood, Kansas, had been trying to reach Guy over the past couple of days. She finally called for a welfare check. https://www.reviewjournal.com/entertainment/entertainment-columns/kats/geechy-guy-a-favorite-vegas-comic-found-dead-at-59-2900901/

Rest in peace, Geechy Guy!

Watch Laura Loomer and Roger Stone break a bombshell story on the StoneZONE below…