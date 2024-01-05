Man Accused of Punching Flight Attendant, Kicking Police Officer in Groin

A man on a Texas flight has been accused of punching an American Airlines flight attendant, then later kicking a police officer in the groin and then spitting on other officers who tried to remove him from the airplane.

Keith Edward Fagiana is facing charges of interfering with a flight crew. He could serve up to 20 years in prison of convicted.

The flight out of Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Amarillo following the commotion. Fagiana is set to make his first federal court appearance on Monday in Amarillo.

All of the problems allegedly began when Fagiana kicked another passenger’s seat. When the passenger stood up to confront him about it, Fagiana punched the passenger three times in the stomach, records say.

Keith Fagiana is scheduled for federal court on January 8. (NBC 5 News)

NBC 5 News reports:

An FBI agent said in an affidavit that while officers were putting steel cuffs on Fagiana, he spit at officers and kicked one. They put a “spitting mask” on his face. The agent wrote that Fagiana said he didn’t remember anything about the flight but “admitted he had drunk some ‘Captain Morgans’” — a brand of rum — at bars before the flight. It was not clear whether Fagiana has a lawyer; court records Friday did not list one. Video taken by another passenger captured the confrontation with the flight attendant. “Stop, stop, stop. What the (expletive) are you doing?” the flight attendant yelled at a man hitting him. https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/a-man-charged-with-punching-a-flight-attendant-also-allegedly-kicked-a-police-officer-in-the-groin/3426445/