Matt LeBlanc Releases Heartfelt Tribute to Late ‘Friends’ Co-Star Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc became the first member of the Friends cast to release his own statement about Matthew Perry, who died late last month, reportedly after drowning in his hot tub.

LeBlanc referred to working with Perry as “one of the best times of my life,” in an Instagram post.

LeBlanc played the role of Joey Tribbiani, the best friend of Chandler Bing, portrayed by Perry on the NBC smash hit sitcom.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” LeBlanc wrote alongside a series of photos from the show.

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc pose after winning for Favorite Television Comedy Series for “Friends” at the 30th Peoples Choice Awards in 2004. (Getty)

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

LeBlanc ended the post with a reference to the show by writing, “”And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner has listed Perry’s death as “deferred,” meaning it will take more time to determine what caused Perry to drowned in his hot tub at the age of 54.

Per People:

“Reflecting on where they’d imagine their characters to be in 2021, nearly two decades after the hit sitcom came to a close, LeBlanc told PEOPLE Joey likely ‘would have opened a chain of sandwich shops,’ to which Perry added that his on-screen bestie would have subsequently ‘eaten all the sandwiches.'”