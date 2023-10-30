Coroner Orders More Tests for Matthew Perry Autopsy

The cause of death for legendary Friends actor Matthew Perry remains an ongoing investigation, it appears.

Per the New York Post, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner coroner has ordered more tests after completing the autopsy — including toxicology, which could take a few months. With that in mind, Perry’s autopsy has been “deferred,” the Post reported.

Perry reportedly died after drowning in a hot tub at his L.A.-area home. He was 54.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” Perry’s family said in a statement to People. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Per the Post:

“Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told CNN that the call came in at 4:07 p.m. for a possible ‘water rescue’ emergency. They arrived to find Perry ‘unresponsive.’

“According to a TMZ 911 audio dispatch, a first responder could be heard saying they were responding to a ‘drowning’ at the home. Perry’s assistant reportedly made the 911 call.”

Perry portrayed Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994-2004.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” a statement from the show’s co-creators Marta Kauffman, David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright to People read. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.

“It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words,” they said. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room.

“More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc have yet to release a statement on Perry’s passing.