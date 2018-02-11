Meghan McCain gave an update on her father, Senator John McCain’s, battle with cancer during an interview with Van Jones.

“The View” co-host sat down with Jones for an episode of CNN’s “The Van Jones Show” and said that her father is doing “really good, all things considered.”





“He’s doing really good, all things considered,” McCain said. “He had sort of a bad bout at Christmas time. He was hospitalized at Walter Reed. He had ramifications from his chemotherapy. He had pneumonia. But he’s made this, like, really incredible comeback.”

“He’s doing good. It’s really scary,” she added. “I feel guilty all the time for being here and for doing my job … I get up in the morning, I prep, I put on a pretty dress and I talk … It’s a weird thing to try and live your life and still maintain your job and your life while still having this completely omnipresent in all you do.”

Sen. McCain, R-Ariz., was diagnosed with glioblastoma in July of 2017 after he had a procedure to remove a block clot above his eye. Since his diagnosis, he has had multiple treatments at the National Institutes of Health, including rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

Meghan McCain has given insight into their family’s struggle with Sen. McCain’s cancer batter. In December, McCain broke down while talking to former Vice President Joe Biden, whose son, Beau Biden, died of glioblastoma in 2015, on “The View.”

Biden consoled McCain, saying, “There is hope, and if anybody can make it, your dad [can].”

The former vice president also talked about Sen. McCain’s friendship despite political differences, adding, “I know if I picked up the phone tonight and called John McCain, and said, ‘John, I’m at Second and Vine in Osh Kosh, and I need your help. Come.’ He’d get on a plane and come. And, I would for him, too.”

