Missiles Fired From Yemen Toward US Warship Responding to Attack on Tanker

Two missiles were fired at a US warship from Houthi rebel-controlled Yemen on Sunday in the Gulf of Aden, where the US Navy responded to a distress call from a commercial tanker that had been taken over by armed individuals, according to the US military.

US Central Command said the tanker was carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid. Crew members called for help, stating they were “under attack from an unknown entity.”

On Nov. 26, the USS MASON (DDG 87), with allied ships from our coalition counter-piracy task force (TF 151), and associated aircraft responded to a distress call from the M/V CENTRAL PARK, a commercial vessel, that they were under attack by an unknown entity. Upon arrival,… pic.twitter.com/ASmM3b0xrf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 27, 2023 According to CNN:

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Monday that under international maritime norms and laws, when there is a distress signal, “all vessels in the vicinity, are required to come and help and support.” Though Ryder added that there were three Chinese Navy vessels in the vicinity that “did not respond.” “Supposedly, those ships are there as part of a counter-piracy mission,” he said. “But they did not respond.”

Iran-backed Houthi forces have launched multiple attacks against US interests in the region and in Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

The attackers of the US warship are Somali, Ryder told reporters.

CNN added: “The Houthis are a Shia political and military organization in Yemen that have been fighting a civil war in the country against a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia. They have voiced support for the Palestinians and organized protests in Yemen against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.”

The Mason was finishing its response to the Central Park’s distress call when the missile were launched. There was no damage or injuries from the Central Park or the USS Mason as a result, the military said.

(CNN/Screenshot)