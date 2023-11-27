NFL Legend Tragically Dies At 56

Harald Hasselbach, an NFL pass rusher who won two Super Bowl championships with the Denver Broncos from 1994 to 2000, has reportedly tragically passed away at the young age of 56. He reportedly died from a bout with mucinous adenocarcinoma, a type of colorectal cancer.

Hasselbach was born in Amsterdam and moved frequently throughout his childhood, spending time in such countries as the Netherlands, Indonesia, Kenya, and Canada. He was not a major college football star, though he did once tackle future National Football League (NFL) all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith. He initially signed with the Canadian Football League in 1990 and played four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders before making the jump to the NFL in 1994.

Hasselbach played seven seasons with the Denver Broncos from 1994 to 2000. He was on two Super Bowl-winning Broncos squads, including a start in the 1999 game. He also never missed a game he was eligible to play in, totaling 121 appearances throughout all seven seasons.

Over the course of his career, he had 154 tackles in 29 starts, along with 17.5 sacks. He is one of just a handful of players to have won both a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl. After retiring from the NFL, he went on to be defensive coach at Regis Jesuit High School. Hasselbach was inducted into the British Columbia Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

