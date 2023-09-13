Missing Florida Man Found Dead in Maine

A man who had been reported missing from Naples, Florida, has been found dead by authorities in Otisfield, Maine, authorities said.

Joseph Jimino, 40, had told friends he was going to Maine to ride his all-terrain vehicle. He had been missing since Sept. 7, after investigators said he did not show up for work.

It is not believed that foul play had a role in Jimino’s death — but that it is related to an accident involving the all-terrain vehicle. The accident happened at Jugtown Forest Trail, a popular place to ride ATVs.

Jugtown Forest in Maine is a popular spot to ride ATVs. (All Trails)

Per Raquel Ciampi of WMTW:

“According to officials, Jimino told friends he was riding his all-terrain vehicle on Thursday. Wardens, deputies and the fire department worked through Monday to search for Jimino.

“The search was suspended due to rain and darkness before resuming Tuesday morning. At 9 a.m., a game warden found the 40-year-old man while searching ATV trails.”

Joseph Jimino, 40, went missing after riding his ATV in Maine. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

An investigation from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and local police remains in the active stages.