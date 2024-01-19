NBA Coach, Champion, Dies Aged 46 In Front Of Team

Golden State Warriors assistant coach, and three-time basketball champion in Serbia, Dejan Milojević, has reportedly died at the age of 46. He reportedly died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack while eating dinner with the team in Salt Lake City.

Legacy.com reports on his tragic death…

Before he helped mentor NBA players like two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, Milojević was a star player in his own right, competing in his native Serbia from 1994 to 2009 as a power forward. He was a three-time MVP, led his league in scoring twice, and was a three-time YUBA League champion. He also led his team to a Yugoslav Cup victory in 2001. Milojević has more Adriatic MVPs than any other player.

Milojević went into coaching after retiring as a player, coaching KK Mega Basket from 2012 to 2021. He came to the United States and joined the Golden State Warriors as assistant coach in 2021, where he helped mentor players on their inside game. In 2022, with his guidance as part of the formula, the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, securing a championship.

Milojević suffered a heart attack while dining with the team in Salt Lake City.

