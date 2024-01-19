Influential American Rock Musician Dead

American musician Luis Vasquez, best known by his stage name The Soft Moon, has died. His age has not been determined, nor has his cause of death.

Videos by Rare

Vasquez was a singer, songwriter, record producer, and composer, wearing many musical hats and is considered an influencer in the world of industrial rock, a genre that also produced acts such as Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails.

The Soft Moon Instagram account announced the news.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our dear friend, Luis Vasquez has passed away,” the post reads. “Our hearts and thoughts are with his family, friends and extended music family.”

“We ask to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continues, concluding “this is a huge loss and our hearts are broken”

Sterougum reports:

Luis Vasquez was born in Los Angeles, and he grew up partly in the relatively remote city of Victorville. He started playing in punk bands as a teenager, before moving to the Bay Area and making music on his own under the Soft Moon name. A one-man project, the Soft Moon made icy, mysterious post-punk with a gothy edge. His self-titled debut album came out on Captured Tracks in 2010. The Soft Moon released five albums, first with Captured Tracks and then Sacred Bones. He relocated to Venice, then to Berlin, and toured with artists like Depeche Mode and Interpol. Exister, the Soft Moon’s most recent album, came out in 2022.