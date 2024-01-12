Ohio Woman Allegedly Faked Daughter’s Cancer to Collect Donation Money

An Ohio woman has been arrested for claiming her daughter had leukemia, collecting donations for the disease, and the keeping the money.

Pamela Reed, 41, since has charged with a felony count of theft by deception.

Authorities said Reed accumulated thousands of dollars from people and organizations who thought they were donating to fund her daughter’s cancer treatment. Her daughter does not have leukemia, authorities said.

“After obtaining information, Sheriff Mackie, along with Detectives and Children Services began an investigation into the allegation, they were able to confirm that the child did not have cancer,” the Noble County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook. “They also confirmed that one local organization had donated approximately $8,000.00 to the family to aid in the cancer treatment expenses.”

Per WHIO News: “Court records show that the girl’s elementary school figured out what was happening after Reed said her daughter was blind in her right eye.”

Reed, of Pleasant City, is in Noble County Jail. Her bond has been set at $50,000.