One Dead After Wild Police Chase In South Carolina

One person is dead following a police chase in Charleston, South Carolina, in which two people trying to get away from the cops crashed into a ditch.

The vehicle, a 2016 Nissan SUV, was traveling West on Legrand Road at a high rate of speed as it attempted to elude police, authorities said. It eventually ran into a ditch and rolled over, killing one of the occupants.

Police said it was the passenger who died after both individuals were ejected. The status of the driver is unknown. Authorities did say the survivor was taken to a local hospital.

“Authorities say the collision occurred around 12 am on Thursday morning,” per ABC 4 News.

A map of where a fatal crash occurred as two people allegedly tried to outrun police. (WIS10 News)

Added WIS 10 News:

“Deputies said they noticed the vehicle was running multiple traffic lights and continued to drive erratically while attempting to catch up with the car. “A chase that lasted two minutes began after the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, RCSD stated. “Deputies said after the vehicle struck the ditch, both passengers were ejected from the car.”