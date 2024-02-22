Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star In Custody After Alleged Failure To Surrender

Former reality television star Brittish “Cierrah” Williams was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals after she failed to show up and begin a prison sentence, authorities said.

Williams, 34, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS in May 2023. She was sentenced to four years in prison in October.

Williams starred on both the Basketball Wives and Marriage Boot Camp reality shows.

Per WGN:

“Last fall, Williams’ attorney successfully lobbied for the court to extend her surrender date so she could spend the Christmas holiday with her 5-year-old daughter. The court moved the surrender date to Jan. 3, 2024.

“However, Williams did not report to Federal Prison Camp Alderson in West Virginia on the appointed date. She was ultimately arrested in St. Louis.

“Attorney Michael Thompson, who represents Williams, told the judge on Tuesday that her failure to report to prison was a “miscommunication” with her lawyers. Williams also apologized to the judge.

“As a result, the judge ordered Williams’ bond revoked and remanded her to the custody of the U.S. Marshals. She will be extradited to the women’s minimum security facility in Alderson.”

The Associated Press added:

In January 2022, Williams applied for money with the California COVID-19 Rent Relief program. She claimed she was a resident of the state with a total income of $50,000 and that she couldn’t pay her rent due to her work hours being cut because of the pandemic. She had stopped paying rent in July 2021 and received nearly $28,000 in funds from the state program. However, the plea agreement states that the network that produces “Basketball Wives LA” paid Williams’ $3,800 rent. Her work hours and pay were unaffected by the pandemic. Prosecutors said Williams and co-conspirators received nearly $140,000 from at least one insurance company after she filed fake medical bills.