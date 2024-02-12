Paraglider Found Dead on California Mountainside

A deceased paraglider was discovered dead by search and rescue crews on a mountainside in San Bernardino County, California, authorities said.

Rescue personnel initially responded to a report of a stranded person near the 200 block of Soboba Road near Gilman Hot Springs and San Jacinto, Riverside County Fire Department officials said.

The paraglider was found on the mountainside about 1,000 feet above sea level.

INACCESSIBLE RESCUE – rpt @ 9:45AM. Near 200 block Soboba Road, Gilman Hot Springs (unincorporated San Jacinto). Firefighters and law enforcement made access to a paraglider down near the 1,000 ft. level on the mountainside. A hoist rescue helicopter has been requested to the… pic.twitter.com/SkxMFtmhqf — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) February 11, 2024

The Riverside Press-Enterprise listed the deceased as Jeremy Bishop, 28, “an experienced pilot, local skydiver and speed flyer” and the owner of Soboba Flight Park. He apparently was doing advanced maneuvers when he struck the side of the mountain.

“A hoist helicopter was requested to the incident but was called off after paramedics confirmed the paraglider to be deceased,” KTLA wrote, citing investigators.