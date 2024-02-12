Biden Campaign Faces Backlash For TikTok Security Concerns

The Biden 2024 Presidential campaign is facing backlash today over the fact that they have established an account on TikTok, which was announced last night with a post to the President’s new account. The video includes Biden talking about the Super Bowl.

JUST IN: White House official John Kirby says the Biden administration has national security concerns about TikTok but the Biden *campaign* apparently doesn't.



This is some next level gaslighting.



Before the Super Bowl, the Biden campaign launched a new TikTok account featuring… pic.twitter.com/gBucnSjhpv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2024

John Kirby, Biden’s Spokesman, said that the Biden Administration has security concerns over the President’s use of TikTok, but that the Biden ‘campaign’ apparently does not share those same concerns.

"Can you explain the national security concerns [of TikTok]?"



KIRBY (a day after the Biden campaign joined TikTok): "Concerns about the preservation of data and the potential misuse of that data and privacy information by foreign actors…" pic.twitter.com/AIQKoog6Yk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Is the Biden Administration allowing for the President to be spied on for simple views on TikTok? Why hasn’t Congress acted to stop this?