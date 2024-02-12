Biden Campaign Faces Backlash For TikTok Security Concerns

The Biden 2024 Presidential campaign is facing backlash today over the fact that they have established an account on TikTok, which was announced last night with a post to the President’s new account. The video includes Biden talking about the Super Bowl.

See that video below…

John Kirby, Biden’s Spokesman, said that the Biden Administration has security concerns over the President’s use of TikTok, but that the Biden ‘campaign’ apparently does not share those same concerns.

See Kirby’s statement today at the White House podium below…

Is the Biden Administration allowing for the President to be spied on for simple views on TikTok? Why hasn’t Congress acted to stop this?

