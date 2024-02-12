Police Investigating Shooting of Boy at Joel Osteen’s Megachurch

The young boy who was critically injured in the shooting at Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston was the son of the triggerman, authorities said.

Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, has been identified as the shooter, authorities said. The boy reportedly is 7 years old and remained in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. Moreno was killed after pointing the weapon at security officers.

Moreno reportedly claimed he had a bomb before being confronted by two off-duty officers.

According to 9News:

In addition to the boy, a man in his 50s was also injured in the shooting, according to authorities. Lakewood is regularly attended by 45,000 people weekly, making it the third-largest megachurch in the U.S., according to the Hartford Institute for Religion Research. Osteen said the violence could have been worse if the shooting had happened during the earlier and larger late Sunday morning service. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner at a news conference Sunday said the shooter wore a trenchcoat and backpack and was armed with a long rifle when they entered the church.

Worshippers scattered after the shooting, 9News added.

“Osteen, 60, took the helm of Lakewood Church after John Osteen, his father and the church’s founding pastor, passed away in 1999,” the outlet wrote. “The church has grown dramatically under his leadership.

“Osteen is a leader of what is known as the prosperity gospel, a belief that God wants his followers to be wealthy and healthy. He is the author of several best-selling books, including, ‘Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential.'”