White House Responds To Calls For Biden Cognitive Test (Video)

During today’s White House Press Briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre came to the defense of President Biden when asked if he would be open to taking a cognitive test.

Karine Jean-Pierre dodged the question by ranting about her “personal opinion” of Joe Biden instead of addressing his willingness to take a cognitive test.

Watch this clip of Karine below…

REPORTER: Will Biden take a cognitive test!?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "He is sharp! He is on top of things!" pic.twitter.com/rOXIC4NfxC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre consistently demonstrates an impressive ability to evade nearly every question she is asked, and sometimes even outright lie at the White House podium while maintaining a straight face.

Despite widespread public concern about Joe Biden’s fitness to serve as Commander in Chief, the Biden Administration continues to portray him as fully capable. While it may seem that the chaos in the Oval Office would create problems for other branches of government, it actually provides them with the perfect vessel for spewing whatever agenda they wish, deepening their hold of the American people.