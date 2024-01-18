Popular Weight Loss Influencer Dead at 35

Mila De Jesus, a well-known weight loss influencer, passed away this week at the age of 35. The cause of death has not been released.

Videos by Rare

On Monday, her daughter Anna Clara confirmed the news by sharing a message on her mother’s Instagram page. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday,” the post read alongside a black and white photo of De Jesus. “In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.” In the caption, Anna Clara added, “We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you ❤️” https://people.com/brazilian-weight-loss-influencer-mila-de-jesus-dead-at-35-8426918

De Jesus was also known for her makeup tutorials, which were uploaded to her one hundred thousand subscribers on YouTube.

De Jesus was born in Brazil and lived in Worcester, Massachusetts. Mila gained popularity after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2017 and sharing her weight loss journey on social media. Mila had accumulated over sixty thousand followers on Instagram, who were devastated by her passing.

Mila is survived by her husband, George Kowszik, and their four children.

Rest in peace!