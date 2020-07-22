The body of a Fort Hood Soldier was found by a lake near the military base, marking it the third time in a month that remains of a service member from the Texas base have been found. According to authorities, Pvt. Mejhor Morta was found unresponsive on July 17th in the vicinity of Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is a reservoir located in Bell County and is managed by the U.S. Army corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District. The 26-year-old was a private from Pensacola Florida and had joined the army back in September 2019 as a mechanic.

In regards to his death, Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of the 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment, stated, “The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved one.” Armstrong did note that Morta was “a great troop” and the entire formation is now mourning the Fort Hood soldier’s death. As far as how the 26-year-old died, Army officials have not provided any information on the cause of death.

The soldier was assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Cavalry Division since May 2020. Morta’s awards and decorations include Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and National Defense Service Medal.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating the incident, but have not released any further information. This isn’t the first time Fort Hood has made National headlines in regards to a soldier’s death. On July 1st, investigators found human remains that were later identified as Vanessa Guillen, the 20-year-old missing Fort Hood Soldier. Guillen was found 20 miles east of the base. Fort Hood Soldier Aaron Robinson, who is a suspect in the case, shot and killed himself as police were on their way to arrest him. A woman, later identified as Robinson’s girlfriend, was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of tampering with evidence.

On June 21st, other skeletal remains were found in the field and Killeen, 10 miles from Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The Remains were identified as 24-year-old missing Fort Hood Soldier Gregory Morales. US Army officials stated that they suspect foul play in his death. Despite the findings, there is no indication that Morta’s death, along with Morales, and Guillen are connected.

Due to the findings, members of Congress have now joined advocates for women to continue the call for changes and how the military handles harassment and sexual abuse claims following the death of Guillen.