Red Lobster Offering Free ‘Endless Lobster’ For 150 Lucky Guests Nationwide

If you love lobster, now is your time to shine.

Specifically, Red Lobster is offering 50 lucky customers a chance to win an endless supply.

No, seriously. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 20, all you have to do is head to the restaurant’s social media accounts for your chance to enter — and next thing you know, you could be covering your body in lobster. Or eating it. Or using them for wall decorations. Whatever ou want.

“Of course, as all things that sound a little too good to be true, the experience isn’t truly endless. Instead, winners are treated to two full hours of eating lobster, two sides of their choosing and (yes!) biscuits,” Fox 8 News relayed. “Reading the fine print, there is a cap on the one and a quarter pound live Maine lobsters — you can only get 12.”

OK, so it’s not really truly “endless” lobster. But it’s more than one man, woman or child can reasonably handle. It’s being officially referred to as the Endless Lobster Experience.

Along with that, winners will still need to pay for drinks, taxes and, of course, a decent tip. Oh, and those amazing Red Lobster cheddar biscuits.

“Enjoying lobster is a delicious way for guests to indulge in a way that they deserve, and there is no better place for a lobster lover to satisfy their cravings than at Red Lobster, especially during Lobsterfest,” said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. “This year, we are thrilled to take our Lobsterfest event to the next level by sharing the Endless Lobster Experience with 150 lucky guests nationwide!”