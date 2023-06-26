School Principal Startled After Coming Face-to-Face With Bear in Dumpster (Video)

Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh only wanted to remove a latch on a dumpster that was designed to keep bears from getting in.

Videos by Rare

But what Mr. Marsh discovered, frighteningly, was that it kept one black bear from getting out.

And based on the video that captured the incident, it’s easy to debate who was more frightened — Mr. Marsh, or the bear.

Zela Elementary School is located in Summersille, W.Va. Black bears have a tendency to roam the town. Usually, though, they keep their exploits to the woods. That said, they do love leftovers in the garbage — hence, the latch designed to keep them away from the dumpster.

Yeah, uh, we may need to come up with a stronger lock, folks.

As you can see, Mr. Marsh calmly unlocks the latch. Then the bear peeks out. TEN Mr. Marsh makes a run for it. The bear then hops out … and also takes off in the other direction, back in the woods, perhaps aiming to avoid a detention.

One caption on the viral video said it all:

“Who says principals don’t deserve hazard pay?” it read.