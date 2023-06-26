Surf’s Up: Baby Seal Crashes Surfer Party, Rides Some Waves

You don’t need to be a human to know how to ride the waves. You just need a surfboard.

Videos by Rare

And that’s not only limited to humans. One baby seal proved as much, as was revealed in a now-viral video.

The seal caught the waves off Tourmaline Beach near San Diego over the weekend, and it’s safe to say that the human surfers were pretty impressed. The star of the show actually climbed on a surfboard, with the entire thing captured via drone.

And it didn’t just climb on one surfboard. It tried out a few.

The other surfers notified SeaWorld, which sent out a team to observe and make sure all was well. SeaWorld never located the seal’s mother — but determined that everyone was likely healthy and happy.

“There was no need to intervene as the pup also appeared to be old enough to care for itself,” SeaWorld told FOX 5.

Mother seals often leave their youngsters alone as they go off hunting for food. And clearly, when mom’s away, the babies will play.

A seal pup was caught on camera visiting California surfers and even jumping onto a surfboard to apparently bathe in the sun and ride the waves with his new human friends. “The most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me … never getting rid of this board … endlessly grateful to @dronedudeed for being there with me and catching this incredible moment on his cam,” one of the lucky surfers who spotted the baby seal posted on Instagram, according to The Sacramento Bee. A few surfers were out on the water last Saturday off Tourmaline Beach, which is north of San Diego, when they spotted the seal pup. https://www.foxnews.com/us/baby-seal-caught-camera-riding-waves-delighted-california-surfers