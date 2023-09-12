Second Teenage Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of Wisconsin Woman

Police have arrested the second teenage suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Antonio Johnston, 17, was taken into custody after a four-month search, as the shooting happened in May. Johnson was discovered at a friend’s house in Chicago, Fond du Lac police said.

Anthony Johnston was the second suspect charged in a Wisconsin shooting death. (Fond du Lac Police Department)

Johnston has been charged with eight counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, stemming from the murder of Zech at an apartment complex. The second suspect, 14-year-old Parise Larry, was arrested earlier in the summer and has been ordered to stand trial.

Parise Larry, 14, has been ordered to stand trial. (WLUK)

Per Fox 11: “In Wisconsin, anyone 10 or older charged with most homicide counts are charged in adult court. All 17-year-olds are charged in adult court.”

The outlet added:

“The criminal complaint indicates Larry and Johnston had been involved in a dispute with an 18-year-old man at the apartment. That man, who was shot in the upper body and hospitalized, told investigators he believed he was the target. “The complaint says the conflict started when Johnston exchanged words with the man on the complex grounds. “Following that exchange, the complaint says the man began walking toward Johnston. That’s when Johnston is seen on security camera footage pulling out a pistol and firing multiple rounds toward the man.”

Tatyanna Zech, 20, was killed by gunfire in May at a Wisconsin apartment complex. (WLUK)

Security footage shows Zech falling to the ground following the shooting and everyone else sprinting away. Johnston had been on the lam for four months.

“The arrest of Johnston reflects FDLPD’s commitment to holding individuals who chose to put our community at risk responsible for their criminal actions here,” Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said in a news release. “Not a day has gone by that I have not thought about May 7th and this senseless tragedy. The impact of this tragedy is far reaching. From the onset, Lead Detective Nick Hahn and our outstanding Detective Bureau worked tirelessly with steady focus and determination alongside the US Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Johnston and take him into custody.”

