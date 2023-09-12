New Mexico Governor Claims Constitution Is ‘Not Absolute’ (Video)

The Democrat New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, banned all firearms for 30 days arguing that the Constitution is ‘Not absolute.’

When confronted about the clearly unconstitutional move that violates every citizen’s right to arms according to the Second Amendment, Governor Michelle shared a lot of concerning viewpoints.

First of all, Michelle was asked the question: “You took an oath to the Constitution, isn’t it unconstitutional to say that you cannot exercise your carry license?”

“No Constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute.”



Governor of New Mexico declares the 1st and 2nd Amendments do not exist in the case of an emergency, deliberately suspending the Constitution:



Michelle then said: “With one exception, and that is, if there’s an emergency, and I have declared an emergency for a temporary amount of time, I can invoke additional powers.” Michelle used the guise of ’emergency public health order’ to enforce her ban on firearms.

In a report by AP, Michelle used the same or similar orders during the pandemic. These orders were reportedly extended again and again past their allotted due dates, and ultimately abused.

If the Democrat Governor assuming complete power, enforced by the state police was not bad enough, Michelle went on to argue: “No Constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute. There are restrictions on free speech, there are restrictions on my freedoms…”

Toward the end of the video, she was asked if she thought a ban on guns would stop criminals, in other words, the people who did the shooting in the first place. To this she admitted that she does not think it would stop them, however she believes it would send a ‘clear message.’

The message is all too clear. She believes that all rights, God-given rights, are subject to her commands as it relates to what she deems an emergency. A complete disregard for the Constitution she swore to uphold, from her own words.