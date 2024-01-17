‘Seinfeld’ Actor Dead At 71

Peter Crombie was an American actor who was best known for playing “Crazy” Joe Davola in an episode of the legendary television sitcom ‘Seinfeld’. Crombie has reportedly died at the age of 71.

He reportedly died after recovering from surgery in a healthcare facility in Palm Springs, California last week. The New York Times reports on his death…

Peter Crombie, an actor who was probably best known for his memorable portrayal of “Crazy” Joe Davola on five episodes of the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” died on Wednesday in a health care facility in Palm Springs, Calif. He was 71. He had an impressive list of acting credits. But he was probably best known for playing “Crazy” Joe Davola on five episodes of the hit sitcom. His ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, confirmed the death. She said he had been recovering from surgery, but did not specify its nature. Mr. Crombie’s Joe Davola is a temperamental character who develops a deep hatred of Jerry — a semi-fictionalized version of the show’s star and co-creator, the comedian Jerry Seinfeld — and ends up stalking him. His first appearance was in “The Pitch,” an episode in the show’s fourth season, in which they encounter each other at the NBC offices and Joe, a writer, ends up blaming Jerry when the network rejects a script he has written. His final appearance was in the season finale, when he tries to disrupt the taping of the show-within-a-show the fictional Jerry has created for himself. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/13/arts/television/peter-crombie-dead.html