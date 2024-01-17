Former College Football All-American Dead at 92

Jerry Hilgenberg, a former standout center at the University of Iowa, has died of natural causes. He was 92.

“Jerry Hilgenberg was a first-class individual,” said Iowa oach Kirk Ferentz. “I got to know him during the 1980’s as a successful businessman and father to four incredible children, including two that I was lucky enough to coach. He was a friend and supporter of our program for decades. Mary and I send our condolences to the whole Hilgenberg family. He will be greatly missed.”

Per Inside the Hawkeyes:

Hilgenberg started at center for three seasons for the Hawkeyes (1951-53). He was a first-team All-American and All-Big Ten honoree his senior season. Hilgenberg, and guard Cal Jones, were Hall of Fame Coach Forest Evashevski’s first All-Americans. Hilgenberg led the Hawkeyes to a final national ranking of No. 9 in 1953, the program highest final ranking since 1939. He also excelled in the classroom earning Academic All-District and All-Big Ten accolades as a senior. Hilgenberg was invited to play in two post-season all-star games after his senior campaign, the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. A native of Wilton, Iowa, Hilgenberg also lettered in baseball in 1952 and 1953, serving as a co-captain his senior season. Hilgenberg was drafted in the fourth round of the 1954 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns but did not play professionally as he was also drafted by the U.S. Air Force. When he returned from service, he was hired as a Hawkeye assistant football coach for eight seasons (1956-63).