Pennsylvania Man Accused Of Murdering Wife Waives Hearing

A husband accused of murdering his wife in Uniontown, Pa., has waived his preliminary hearing in from behind closed doors, opting not to step foot inside the courtroom.

Arthur Guty Jr. has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault and those charges have been held for court. He is accused of killing his wife, Nicole Zambrano, who was 26 years old at the time.

“We have no doubt, based on the evidence, that this was intentional and premeditated,” Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele said.

Nicole Zambrano was found dead in her home with a gunshot wound to the head. (WTAE News)

According to WTAE News:

In late December, Zambrano was reported missing by co-workers at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort because she had not shown up for work for a few days.

Aubele said Guty and Zambrano were married less than a year.

Guty was arrested one day after Zambrano was found dead inside their Uniontown home. Aubele said Guty was tracked down at the Mardi Gras Resort in Las Vegas with $140,000 cash on him, and he was allegedly planning to leave the country.

Aubele said he believes Guty and Zambrano had a marital disagreement, but Guty has made no statements regarding his wife’s death.

“There was no evidence of a struggle. There was no evidence of forced entry. She appeared to be laying in her bed peacefully with a gunshot wound to the head,” Aubele said.

Nicole Zambrano was reportedly married to Guty for less than a year. (WTAE News)