Streaker Runs On Field During Super Bowl (Video)

During the third quarter of the Super Bowl, during the Kansas City Chiefs drive to attempt to tie the game at 10, a streaker ran onto the field halting play.
STREAKER DURING SUPER BOWL! ‼️ pic.twitter.com/1PyY7VqxPa— DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) February 12, 2024
Just before the Chiefs lined up for a field goal attempt, broadcaster Tony Romo acknowledged the streaker on the field.
The camera crew acted quickly, never allowing the person to be caught on the television cameras, but the crowd at Allegiant Field surely got a show.