Streaker Runs On Field During Super Bowl (Video)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: View of fans prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

During the third quarter of the Super Bowl, during the Kansas City Chiefs drive to attempt to tie the game at 10, a streaker ran onto the field halting play.

Just before the Chiefs lined up for a field goal attempt, broadcaster Tony Romo acknowledged the streaker on the field.

The camera crew acted quickly, never allowing the person to be caught on the television cameras, but the crowd at Allegiant Field surely got a show.

