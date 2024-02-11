Epic Clothesline Tackle Against Chiefs Punt Returner Goes Viral

Chris Conley, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers who once played for the Kansas City Chiefs, clothesline tacked Richie James, the punt returner for the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in the third quarter, leading the moment to go viral.

See video of that monster hit, which evoked a vocal response from both Tony Romo and Jim Nantz of the CBS broadcasting booth, below…

This is undoubtedly one of the most viral play of the Super Bowl so far, and was perfectly executed by Chris Conley. What a special play!