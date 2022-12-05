Surviving Roommates of Four Slain University of Idaho Students Break Silence

Two surviving female roommates who were home when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death back in November have decided to speak up for the first time since the brutal murders. The attacks are still being investigated, but new details have been released to the public.

A memorial was held for the students on Friday in Post Falls, Idaho, where a pastor read letters from Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen. Police stated that the two girls were likely sleeping through the November 13th murders of their roommates Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

“My life was greatly impacted to have known these four beautiful people, by people who changed my life in so many ways and made me so happy,” Mortensen wrote. “Maddie, Kaylee, Xana and Ethan were truly all one of a kind,” Funke wrote. “They all lit up any room they walked into and were gifts to this world. I wish every day that I could give them all one last hug and say how much I loved them.”

Surviving Roommates In University Of Idaho Murder Case Speak Out

In both of their letters, the girls remembered a specific memory of their friends calling Goncalves and Mogen “the inseparable duo.” The two girls were said to be best friends. They also called Kernodle and Chapin “the perfect pair” who had a loving relationship.” “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together keeping each other company watching us and telling us it’s okay,” Mortensen noted.

As far as the investigation, there have been no suspects named and there have been no arrests. The murder weapon, which investigators believe was a fixed-blade knife, has yet to be located. Police officially ruled the two surviving roommates as not suspects. Mortensen and Funke were on the first floor of the off-campus residence while the killings took place on the second and third floors. Authorities stated that they believe the murders took place around 3 and 4 am, with a 911 call made at 11:58 a.m. reporting an unconscious person. That’s when several friends of the surviving roommates arrived at the residence that morning.

Idaho Murder Mystery: An In-Depth Look at Murders of 4 Students

“On the morning of November 13th, the surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” Moscow Police Department said through a press release.

The 911 call came from inside the residence and from the phone of one of the roommates. Apparently, there were several people talking on the phone with the 911 dispatcher before the police arrived. The Moscow Police Department stated that they believe this was a targeted attack but aren’t sure who the target was.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.