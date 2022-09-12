‘Teacher of the Year’ Charged with Statutory Rape of Child Under 15

A North Carolina mother of four has been accused of sexual abuse. The teacher allegedly had a relationship with a student under the age of 15. This while she worked as a teacher, per multiple reports.

Amanda Doll, 37, is in custody on charges of statutory rape. Per WRAL-TV, a bond has been set at $1 million. She was once awarded “Teacher of the Year” at West Johnston High School in Benson, N.C.

Doll resigned from her position as English teacher on Sept. 2, a spokesperson for the school district told WRAL. She began as a substitute before being hired as a full-time teacher a year ago.

Amanda Doll Makes Court Appearance

Along with the statutory rape charge, she has been charged with sexual act with a student. As well as indecent liberties with a student. The warrant stated the act allegedly occurred on Aug. 12.

During a court appearance last week, Doll shook her head as the judge read the charges, WRAL reported. She asked the judge for a lower bond so she could find work and support her four kids. Clearly, that request was denied.

Amanda Doll is due back in court for a probable-cause hearing on Sept. 22.

“Although we cannot discuss the specifics of an investigation into alleged staff misconduct, we can confirm that whenever such allegations arise, our administration responds swiftly, by investigating the allegations and, sometimes, by removing staff from classrooms pending completion of a thorough review,” the school district said in a statement, via WTVD-TV. “School administrators are always able and willing to speak with any and all parents who may have concerns.”