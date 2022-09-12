Nurse Saves 2-Month-Old Baby Who Stopped Breathing Mid-Flight

Talk about the right place at the right time. A nurse is being called a hero after she saved a 3-month-old baby who stopped breathing during a flight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Orlando, Florida.

Tamara Panzino, the nurse in question, was on Spirit Airlines Flight 1691 when baby Anjelé suffered the medical emergency 30 minutes after takeoff. According to Fox affiliate WOFL, the nurse immediately jumped into action and began massaging the baby’s legs and chest.

Nurse Becomes Hero Mid-Flight

On my flight back from Pittsburgh to Orlando, a baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of me. Thankfully a nurse (Tamara Panzino) was able to get the baby to breathe again. (1) pic.twitter.com/6oDgFCG7FS — Ian Cassette FOX 35 (@iancassette_wx) September 9, 2022

Lucikly, the baby began to breath normally again. WOFL’s meteorologist Ian Cassette was on the flight and amazingly witnessed the incident. “On my flight back from Pittsburgh to Orlando, a baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of me. Thankfully a nurse (Tamara Panzino) was able to get the baby to breathe again,” Cassette tweeted. He also shared a video of the happy passengers clapping and cheering. The adorable baby is also seen smiling, as her father is holding her up for passengers to see.

Panzino has been a nurse for over 20 years, saying that it made her “feel really good” helping the baby and her family. Cassette went off to speak with the family after the incident, which they described as “terrifying.” “They praised the positive energy of the plane and the heroic actions of Tamara for saving her,” the meteorologist tweeted. He also noted that the flight attendants should be “commended” for their heroic and quick actions.

“I’ve never felt that much nervous energy before,” he stated. “The second we saw those helping Angelé start to smile we all breathed a sigh of relief.”

After the incident, the flight was able to land safely in Orlando.