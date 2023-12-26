Teen Girls Stabbed at NY Restaurant as Suspect Allegedly Yells He Wants ‘All White People Dead’

Two teenage girls were stabbed while eating a Christmas morning meal with their parents at a Grand Central Terminal restaurant in New York, shortly after the suspect yelled that he wanted “all white people dead,” authorities said.

The girls, ages 14 and 16 and visiting from South America, reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The New York Post reports:

The girls … were attacked at Tartinery in the Grand Central Dining Concourse around 11:25 a.m. Monday and suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds, police and sources said.

“I want all the white people dead,” the suspect, Steven Hutcherson, 36, allegedly yelled, according to police sources. “I want to sit next to the crackers.”

He then allegedly lunged at the unsuspecting teens, plunging a knife into the 16-year-old’s back, nicking her lungs, and stabbing the younger girl in the thigh, police and a law enforcement source said.

Hutcherson — who cops and sources said has a slew of prior arrests and a history of mental health issues — had gotten into a fight with restaurant staffers who were trying to kick him out of the eatery shortly before he allegedly went on his rant and attacked, WABC-TV reported.

Two teenage girls reportedly were doing OK and released from the hospital after an attack inside Grand Central’s Dining Concourse. (Getty)

Transit police arrived a few moments after Hutcherson allegedly lunged at the girls. He immediately dropped his knife upon seeing police, officials said.

He was booked on felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. The teens were reportedly released from the hospital on the same day.

Two girls, ages 14 and 16, were stabbed by a 36-year-old man inside Grand Central Terminal’s Dining Concourse on Christmas morning, according to authorities. (Getty)