1-Year-Old Accidentally Given Sippy Cup Full of Antifreeze

A 1-year-old boy from Pocatello, Idaho was accidentally given a sippy cup of antifreeze by his mother, who accidentally mistook it for juice. According to his mother, she and the boy were at a family member’s house before the boy headed off to visit his father. It was only after the mom poured herself a glass of the highly toxic liquid an hour after the boy left, which was his sippy cup, that she realized the mistake she had made.

The 1-year-old’s mom, who has yet to be named, took the juice container on the table thinking it was safe and filled it up not knowing that someone at the relative’s house had been doing car repairs and filled the empty container with antifreeze. According to the Idaho State Journal, police stated the antifreeze was in an empty Mountain Dew bottle. Which if I’m putting my two cents here…soda and toddlers should mix, but that’s just my opinion.

Oftentimes, antifreeze is known to be green, but according to Titan Auto & Tire, it can come in an array of colors. The website stated, “Antifreeze or coolant can be yellow, pink or red, blue, and green. The color of the antifreeze/coolant is really based on the formula.” This is why the mother most likely didn’t notice the liquid wasn’t juice.

She immediately called 911 after she saw the liquid and was taken to Portneuf Medical Center to be treated for antifreeze poisoning. After calling the boy’s father, and not being able to reach him, police quickly started a search for the 1-year-old boy. After a few hours, the father’s car was found along Yellowstone Avenu. Luckily, the father said he had quickly dumped the liquid from the cup before his son could drink it.

Authorities decided to still take the two boys to the Portneuf Medical center to be examined as a precaution, and luckily, both brothers were fine. Their mother has since been released from the hospital and is back home with her sons. So, if this goes to show us anything, it’s that we can never be too careful, especially if there are children involved. Time to keep both eyes open, parents.

