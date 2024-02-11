Travis Kelce Hits Andy Reid, Throws Helmet After Chiefs Fumble (Video)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce almost knocked Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid over tonight during the 2024 Super Bowl after Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled inside of the redzone, handing the 49ers the ball back and cancelling out a Chiefs scoring opportunity.

Videos by Rare

Travis Kelce, who was not on the field for the play, ran over to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, shoving him, and nearly knocking the head coach over. Kelce could also be seen throwing his helmet. See a clip of that moment below…

Travis Kelce was PISSED that he got taken out of the game for the Isiah Pacheco fumble.



Getting right in Andy Reid’s face 😳pic.twitter.com/6wvdvA0ECL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

Perhaps Kelce is already on edge because he paid $1 Million for his billionaire girlfriend Taylor Swift to sit in a box seat for this game. Perhaps he should focus more on the game.

His conduct in attacking coach Reid is simply unacceptable. He should be benched for the rest of the game.