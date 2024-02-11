Fans React To Travis Kelce Hitting Andy Reid During 2024 Super Bowl

Fans reacted harshly to video of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hitting his head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines of the 2024 Super Bowl today. Kelce shoved Reid after running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball inside the redzone, costing the Chiefs a scoring chance.

Videos by Rare

See that video below…

Travis Kelce was PISSED that he got taken out of the game for the Isiah Pacheco fumble.



Getting right in Andy Reid’s face 😳pic.twitter.com/6wvdvA0ECL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

Here’s how fans are reacting to that shocking clip…

Travis Kelce was PISSED that he got taken out of the game for the Isiah Pacheco fumble.



Getting right in Andy Reid’s face 😳pic.twitter.com/6wvdvA0ECL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce was PISSED that he got taken out of the game for the Isiah Pacheco fumble.



Getting right in Andy Reid’s face 😳pic.twitter.com/6wvdvA0ECL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce was PISSED that he got taken out of the game for the Isiah Pacheco fumble.



Getting right in Andy Reid’s face 😳pic.twitter.com/6wvdvA0ECL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce was PISSED that he got taken out of the game for the Isiah Pacheco fumble.



Getting right in Andy Reid’s face 😳pic.twitter.com/6wvdvA0ECL — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 12, 2024

Will Kelce face consequences for what he did to Andy Reid?