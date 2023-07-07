Troy Aikman Highlights His Anti-Bud Light Beer: “Proud To Be American”

Hall of Fame quarterback and 3x Super Bowl champion Troy Aikman has stepped into the beer industry!

The Cowboy legend has launched a beer brand called, ‘Eight’, and amongst the fallout of Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, he is reminding Americans that he and his brand are proud to be American.

Aikman can be quoted as saying about his beer,

There are a lot of beer brands out there that are trying to cash in on this holiday by slapping an American flag on their package. Regardless of whether or not they are truly American. Troy Aikman

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Aikman doubled down on this statement, and can be quoted as saying,

See a patriotic advertisements for Aikman’s Eight beer below…

I am sure that Cowboys fans everywhere will be flocking to stores to get a pack of Aikman beer! Especially since Bud Light continues to enrage their customers.