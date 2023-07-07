Ohio Man Dies of Heart Attack After Fight Over Cell Phone

A Cincinnati-area man is dead after suffering a heart attack that may have resulted from an altercation at a food distribution center, police said.

Whether the heart attack was a result of the fight, though, remains a mystery — though that’s what authorities say they suspect.

The unidentified victim was 67-years old, per WLWT. According to officials, the suspect is 39-year-old Travis Lee McKinney.

The dispute reportedly began over a cell phone and ended when McKinney slapped and pushed the man into a picnic table. Shortly thereafter, the older man said he was suffering shortness of breath and chest pains, officials said.

He was then transported to the hospital, where he had what officials described as a cardiac event. That resulted in him being taken to another hospital, where he died from the cardiac event.

McKinney allegedly assaulted three other men at the same food distribution center on the night he was accused of attacking the 67-year old.

He is currently in jail on two counts of assault — but as police noted, more serious charges could added once the autopsy and toxicology report are forwarded from the coroner.