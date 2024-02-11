Fans React As Usher Disappoints With Lackluster Halftime Performance

After weeks of anticipation for his big time Super Bowl halftime show, Usher seems to have fallen short of the bar.

While the bar has been set incredibly high by artists like Prince, Michael Jackson, and Bruce Springsteen, Usher seemed to fall pretty short of what was expected heading into the event.

While he included other popular artists like Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, and Ludacris, the setlist, and performance didn’t seem to get a great reaction from all fans online.

See that full performance below…

Usher Full Halftime Show Performance at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5AGdbQRS4n — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) February 12, 2024

While Usher has a large audience, there is not very much overlap between avid NFL viewers and Usher fans. The NFL continues to demonstrate they are more interested in catering to those who would never watch a football game if Taylor Swift and Usher were not involved, as opposed to those who are avid consumers of their content.

Usher sounds like he needs voice lessons.



It’s making my ears hurt.



Clearly he’s been out of the game for too long.



Terrible pick for the Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/4fUXkW4ERI — UnwokeThoughts (@UnwokeThoughts) February 12, 2024

This is Usher dancing to distract us with his terrible performance pic.twitter.com/OvJf9yBXlC — 21 🪄 (@karimmcfc) February 12, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)