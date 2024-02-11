Usher’s Full 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Usher performed at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show this year, inviting rapper Lil Jon and Ludacris to the show. The performance is receiving mixed reviews online with some fans hating the performance, and some loving it.

Personally, I thought the performance was rather terrible, and that Usher made me less of a fan than I already was. The Super Bowl halftime show continues to go down, and down, and down. It seems like it gets worse every single year.

We’ve had enough of hip hop at the Super Bowl. How many times does it have to be tried unsuccessfully for people to stop trying it? See that full performance below…

Usher will reportedly only be paid $671 for this performance, though the advertising value of the show is worth upwards of $180 Million.

Usher Full Halftime Show Performance at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5AGdbQRS4n — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) February 12, 2024

Usher is joined by a marching band while performing "Love in this Club" at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/9HhEWMZzKP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

Alicia Keys joins Usher during the #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/7punF28ABZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

Usher performs "Confessions, Pt. 2" at the Apple Music #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/RKpQWZUbCK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

Usher loses his shirt while performing during the Apple Music #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/1aFJoYfqmP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris perform "Yeah!" at the Apple Music #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/YzTLyYWHIK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024