Was Al Michaels Cancelled For His Comments On Taylor Swift?

Upon learning that Al Michaels, the legendary sports broadcaster for NBC, had been removed from NBC’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, many fans online began to speculate that Michaels had been targeted for removal after the broadcaster made several comments about billionaire Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and is featured prominently in the broadcast of every NFL game she attends.

In October, Michaels called the relationship between Kelce and Swift a ‘sideshow’. Michaels also seemed to fight back against the coverage of Swift during the games by saying, “People Tune in to Watch a Football Game. I’m Not Doing Access Hollywood,” during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

With his typical charm, Michaels added, “We had the game last Thursday night in Kansas City. We knew she’s going to be there. How much do you show her? She’d been on twice, and football fans were going, ‘ENOUGH!’ But we were praying she’d come in the booth and sing for us.”

Could the NFL have cancelled Al Michaels from the NBC playoffs coverage in fear that he may ignore Taylor Swift during the coverage of the games, or worse, label her correctly as a sideshow? As a football fan who regularly watches nearly every game, Al Michaels is by far the best play-by-play announcer in football. His voice brings life to the game.

It is a disgrace that he is no longer featured on Sunday Night Football with Cris Collinsworth, and now, they have removed Michaels from the NFL playoff entirely. Al Michaels is a huge part of football. For generations, fans from all over the world heard his voice commentate every movement of the biggest NFL game of each week.

He is a living legend, and the idea that he may have been cancelled for the talentless trendy Taylor Swift is a complete disgrace.