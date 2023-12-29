Washington Arena Worker Allegedly Stabs Boss Over Work Schedule

A Washington state man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his boss at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, where both are employed.

Oleg Byesyedin, 64, stabbed his boss after his boss refused to give him more work hours on the schedule, court documents say.

KIRO 7 News reports:

A probable cause affidavit said the arena’s surveillance system showed that ‘Byesyedin pulled out a long knife, approached (the victim) from behind, reached around (the victim) from his right side, and stabbed (the victim) in the stomach.’ The supervisor told authorities that at first, he thought he had just been punched, but when Byesyedin moved his hand away, he saw a knife in Byesyedin’s hand and realized he had been stabbed. The victim also said he believed the suspect brought the nine-and-a-half inch knife to work with him from home specifically to attack him.

Court documents said an employee at Angel of the Winds Arena in Washington stabbed his boss because he wasn’t getting enough work hours. (Facebook)

The victim survived, but said his wounds required surgery after his liver and small and large intestines were damaged as a result of the stabbing. He added that a cut on his hand has caused lingering numbness.

Byesyedin has been with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, documents state.