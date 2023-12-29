Suspect Captured in Texas After Being Linked to Murder of Young Mother

A man wanted in connection with the murder of 21-year-old mother in Massachusetts on Christmas Day has been captured in Texas, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Santana Guerrero Temporo, 53, is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge of being a fugitive from justice following the death of Diosmary Mejia, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Boston 25 News reports:

Officers conducting a well-being check at an apartment on Salem Street on Tuesday found Mejia dead in the basement, police said.’ Family told Boston 25 News that Mejia moved to Massachusetts from the Dominican Republic about a year ago. She was said to be working to send money back to her 3-year-old and 7-year-old children who are living in her native country. The DA’s office didn’t specify how Mejia was killed but her family said she was stabbed to death. Mejia’s family also expressed concern about a troubled relationship she had been in with an older man.

The investigation remains ongoing, investigators said.

Diomaris Mejia was murdered on Christmas Day, investigators said. (Boston 25 News)