The White House is “on lockdown” after a car described as a “passenger vehicle” rammed a security barrier at 17th and E St. in Washington DC.





BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

CNN has reported that the strike was “intentional,” though not a strike directed at President Donald Trump or White House staff. The suspect in custody is “known” to Secret Service, according to CNN law enforcement sources.

The Secret Service says no law enforcement officers were injured in the strike. The driver, only identified as a “female” at this time, has been detained, per the Secret Service. The vehicle did not breach a White House barrier.

#BREAKING: Female driver who struck White House security barrier has been apprehended, Secret Service says https://t.co/SdAgFxToWf #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/Mp9Ofs5lZK — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 23, 2018

Hours earlier, President Donald Trump held a joint press conference at the White House with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.