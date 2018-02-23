With great power comes great responsiblity, and Kylie Jenner’s gonna want to keep that in mind the future.

The 20-year-old makeup mogul turned mom is already a massive social media influencer with the ability to sell out products without much effort, so it’s no surprise that she can do the opposite, even by accident.





The youngest of the KarJenner clan tweeted Wednesday that she hadn’t been using Snapchat due to its severely unpopular redesign.

“Soo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me…ugh this is so sad,” she wrote to her nearly 25 million followers.

By Thursday, shares of Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., had fallen 6.1 percent and caused a loss of more than $1.3 billion dollars in market value, according to Bloomberg.

Weeks ago, Jenner asked her followers what they thought about the social media app’s changes, writing, “Mm just saw the new Snapchat..I don’t know how I feel about it!” The reality starlet’s comments echoes the opinion of much of the public who criticized the new changes for making it harder to keep track of the accounts of both friends and family.

Jenner, then, attempted to hedge her comments, implying that she wasn’t planning on leaving the platform entirely.

“Still love you tho snap…my first love,” she tweeted.

Even with her attempts to soften the blow, she wasn’t the only major brand or celeb to publicly discuss stepping away from the network. Maybelline New York also asked its followers if it should to leave the platform in order to maintain a connection with its audience in a since deleted tweet.

A petition begging Snap Inc. and its young CEO, Evan Spiegel, to walk back the design has garnered over one million signatures, but it’s clear the company is sticking with its plans from the sound of its responding statement, which says, in part:

We hear you, and appreciate that you took the time to let us know how you feel. We completely understand the new Snapchat has felt uncomfortable for many. By putting everything from your friends in one place, our goal was to make it easier to connect with the people you care about most. The new Friends page will adapt to you and get smarter over time, reflecting who you’re most likely to be Snapping with at that moment. This same personalization is also true of the new Discover, which will adapt to you the more that you use it.

Jenner only just returned to social media after opting of the spotlight during her (at the time unconfirmed) pregnancy.

On Feb. 4, she announced she had given birth to Stormi, her daughter with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott (aka Jacques Webster), 25, on Feb. 1. In the Instagram post to fans, she apologized for “keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions.”

Jenner continued. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she added, in part.